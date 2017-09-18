Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Actress Kate Walsh opens up about brain tumor: It was 'big, the size of a small lemon'
|Nardine Saad
Kate Walsh turned from TV doctor to real-life patient in 2015 when she and her medical team discovered a tumor "the size of a small lemon" in her brain.
The "Grey's Anatomy" and "Private Practice" alumna opened up about her health scare during Monday's "Today" show, sharing that her tumor was benign and that she underwent surgery to have it removed.
Walsh, 49, was diagnosed soon after she wrapped her TV comedy "Bad Judge," which she was starring in and executive producing. She said she was exhausted all the time and caffeine and working out didn't help. Her Pilates instructor noticed that her right side was dipping, she started swerving while driving and soon after that, she experienced aphasia, becoming unable to find her words and finish her sentences.
"It was subtle then it got pretty apparent pretty quick," she said of the onset of her symptoms.
"I went to a neurologist and pushed for an MRI, and thank God I did," she said. "It's not something that they do all the time... I had to advocate a little bit for it. They don't hand them out all the time 'cause it's magnetic radiation. I found out immediately that I had a very sizable tumor."
Three days later, she was in the operating room to have the tumor removed from her front left lobe. It was "big, the size of a small lemon" and "a little over five centimeters" wide.
"I was very lucky that it was benign and they got it all out," Walsh said.
The experience prompted her to do what matters to her, including spending more time with family and friends and working on projects she loves, traveling and being "of service."
It also prompted her to open up about the experience and partner with Cigna Healthcare, whose viral ad campaign includes some of TV's famous medical practitioners: Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), Dr. Derek Shepherd (her "Grey's" co-star Patrick Dempsey) and Dr. Christopher Turk ("Scrubs'" Donald Faison).
"It was a perfect opportunity to really emphasize the importance of advocating for your own health," Walsh explained. "It's such a great campaign to get people to their annual checkups and preventative medicine."
As for what it was like to become her TV alter ego? "It was like a wormhole, all of us in our white coats again," she said.