Kate Winslet and James Cameron to reunite in ‘Avatar’ sequels

Kate Winslet will work with James Cameron again on the upcoming sequels of “Avatar.”

Evidently, someone’s decided to pay Kate Winslet a lot of money.

Deadline reported Tuesday that the Oscar-winning actress is joining the ongoing “Avatar” saga in the role of Ronal.

The news comes as a surprise for individuals who remember the stories of screaming and near-drownings that surfaced after Winslet’s time filming Cameron's epic historical love story “Titanic.”

“You’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim [Cameron] again,” Winslet infamously told The Times in a 1997 interview after filming had concluded.

Though the actress suggested in a later interview with Rolling Stone that her quote had been misinterpreted, she stood by the nightmarish stories from the set.

But in 2012, during the red carpet for the “Titanic” 3-D rerelease, Winslet defended Cameron's actions during filming, explaining that “he only ever lost his temper for really, really good reasons.”

It appears that Cameron is not holding any grudges either.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on ‘Titanic,’ which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron told Deadline. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

“Avatar 2” began filming last week, and Winslet will be joining returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. The sequel has a planned premiere date of Dec. 18, 2020.