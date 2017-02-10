Katherine Jackson, mother of Janet and Michael, accuses nephew of elder abuse, files for temporary restraining order

All is not well within the Jackson clan.

On Wednesday, Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the legendary musical brood — including Janet and the late Michael Jackson — was granted a temporary restraining order against nephew Trent Lamar Jackson.

Court documents obtained by The Times, allege that Jackson's daughter Rebbie, as well as other family members, have witnessed ongoing abuse by Trent Lamar Jackson, who previously had been employed as Jackson's driver.

Trent Lamar Jackson is the son of Lawrence Jackson, brother of Joe Jackson, Katherine's late husband.

"Trent made himself a care custodian of Mrs. Jackson to control her every move," the documents read. "He's threatened not to take her home for not complying with his demands, he has refused to return her home from travel; he deprives her from contact with her family so he can maintain undue influence over her, causing her depression, angst and fear."

The documents go on to claim that Trent Lamar Jackson's actions were calculated so that he could maintain control of Jackson's finances and stay in her guest house free of charge.

"Constant, sometimes subtle, emotional abuse was effective in making Mrs. Jackson confused and unsure of what was happening to her," the claim states. "She is clear now and scared for her safety, after terminating his employment. Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return."

Jackson's nephew has been ordered to return all keys, passwords and combinations for her property, as well as to cease use of her financial accounts. He also has been ordered to remain 100 yards from his aunt and not to enter the gated community where she resides.

These accusations come after an eventful several months for the family, with Jackson's daughter Janet giving birth to her first child in January, followed by UK television provider Sky TV's decision to scuttle a controversial episode of " Urban Myths " focusing on her late son Michael portrayed by Joseph Fiennes.

Jackson's claims will be heard in front of a judge on March 1.