First Katie Couric, now Meredith Vieira will guest host on NBC's 'Today' show

Katie Couric and Meredith Vieira are returning to their old stomping grounds next year. NBC's "Today" show has booked them to be guest hosts in January.

As The Times previously reported, Couric will be back to join Matt Lauer for the week of Jan. 2 , filling in for co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave.

NBC has also announced that Vieira, who joined the "Today" show to anchor after Couric departed in 2006, will co-host the morning show the following week, starting Jan. 9.

Vieira, who left "Today" in 2011, hosted her own daytime talk show from 2014 to 2016.

Couric and Vieira will be back alongside their old colleague Lauer, who will mark his 20th anniversary with the program in 2017.