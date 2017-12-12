Keaton Jones' viral fame has been both ‘great’ and ‘awful,’ his mom says

“I knew that it could be great, and I knew that it could be awful,” Keaton’s mom, Kimberly, said on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday. “And it has been.”

Then it got complicated : There was talk of racism. Accusations of opportunistic and fraudulent fund-raising. Even cruel social media commentary that portrayed Keaton as the character Sloth from “The Goonies,” bringing the bullying full circle.

The Keaton Jones story started out so simple over the weekend: Kid makes a video about being bullied. Video goes viral. Kid gets support far and wide, including all sorts of cool invitations from famous people in sports and entertainment.

On that show and on “Good Morning America,” Keaton talked about his experiences since the video went viral Friday, while Kimberly offered context to images of the family with the Confederate flag that were found on her Facebook page.

Kimberly described the flag photos on CBS as “the only two photos on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag.” Her Aug. 25 post was “meant to be ironic and funny and extreme. ... ,” she said on “GMA.” “I am genuinely, truly sorry. If I could take it back, I would.”

Said Kimberly, “I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn't racist,” she told CBS.

Keaton, meanwhile, told CBS that the video was his idea, one that made him feel like he had “accomplished something real. Something that could actually change the world."

He’d been targeted by five other middle-schoolers, he said.

"I'd had enough of it,” Keaton told CBS. “They had said that someone was going to beat me up in lunch so I texted my mom and I said, 'What do I do here?'" She picked him up from school early, and they made the video in the parked car.

Also on Tuesday, a New Jersey man who said he didn’t know the Jones family but started a GoFundMe campaign on Keaton’s behalf was offering refunds to donors. To those who didn’t want their money back, he said $25,000 would likely go to a scholarship fund for Keaton while the balance might go to the Rachel’s Challenge charity.