Keith Urban set to perform new Weinstein-inspired song at CMA Awards

|Nardine Saad
Of all the stories that Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal has spawned, the latest is about a country music song.
Country star Keith Urban has released a new song called "Female," which was inspired by the disgraced producer and the way society treats women.
Urban is set to perform "Female," written by Ross Copperman, at the Country Music Assn. Awards on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
"I think it's just time for a recalibrating of the past, you know? Things have been a certain way for a long, long time, and I think you're seeing a turning of the tide for that," Urban said at the BMI Country Awards on Tuesday, AP reported.
The four-time Grammy winner and "The Voice" coach, who is married to Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, said Copperman's song "just spoke to me" and he wanted to record it right away. Some reports indicated that the "Big Little Lies" actress provided background vocals on the track.
Copperman was again named songwriter of the year by the music rights organization BMI Country on Tuesday and has worked with Urban in the past. He has also written hits for country stars Kenny Chesney, Jake Owen and Brett Eldredge.
The songwriter said he wrote "Female" around the time the Weinstein scandal began to hit a fever pitch.
"We're in a room and we're like, 'What can we do about this?' And that's the one thing we can do is write songs," Copperman said.