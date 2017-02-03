Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Too soon' for 'Bowling Green Massacre' jokes? Unfortunately for Kellyanne Conway, that's a no
Christie D'Zurilla
Sure, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway corrected herself after referencing a "Bowling Green Massacre" that never happened, but it didn't matter one bit to the online crowd, which had a massive field day with her gaffe on Friday.
Who was it that said, "What doesn't kill me makes me funnier"? In times like these, that probably doesn't matter either. Enjoy the jokes, folks:
And yes, a terrorism-related thing did happen in Bowling Green, Ky., in May 2011, but for those who were cracking wise, that was hardly the point. Click here for our fact check -- or just keep laughing ...
Even Chelsea Clinton chimed in, though she wasn't very much of a troll at all. Still, it was enough to get a rise out of Conway.
Finally, someone set up a convincing memorial website at bowlinggreenmassacrefund.com . Clicking the "donate" button redirects to a website for the ACLU.
