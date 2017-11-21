Kevin Hart and wife welcome baby boy Kenzo

It's a healthy, already-smiling baby boy for comedian Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish. They welcomed son Kenzo Kash Hart early Tuesday morning, Hart, 38, confirmed on Twitter.

It's the third child for the "Jumanji" star. Hart shares two children, daughter Heaven and son Hendrix, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

On Sunday, Parrish took to Instagram as she waited for their son's arrival, sharing that he already was several days past his due date.

"We just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you," the actress-model wrote.

The couple, who wed in August 2015, announced Eniko's pregnancy on Mother's Day this year. But the pair has been embroiled in controversy, including cheating rumors, baby-mama drama and an alleged extortion attempt, throughout the pregnancy.

Hart apologized to Eniko and his two children, describing an incident in which a sexually suggestive video of him was recorded as a "bad error in judgment."