Kevin Spacey's apology for alleged sexual misconduct triggers swift backlash

Hollywood is not happy with Kevin Spacey's response to "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp's allegations that the Oscar-winning actor made an unwanted sexual advance on him when Rapp was 14 years old.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey said in an official statement Sunday night.

Spacey's statement also confirmed that the notoriously private actor is gay, which did not sit well with celebs and LGBTQ organizations. Many saw that as a craven attempt to shift attention from the issue at hand: the accusations of predatory behavior toward a minor.

“Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a series of tweets Monday morning.

“This isn't a coming-out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that,” Ellis wrote.

Beyond the timing of Spacey's announcement, others were incensed by what they considered a dangerous conflation of homosexuality and pedophilia, a tactic deployed against the LGBTQ community for decades.

Here's a sampling of the initial reaction to Spacey's announcement.