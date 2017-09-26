Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby

Hope you're ready for a new generation of Kardashi-Kids!

TMZ reported Tuesday that business mogul and reality star Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with her beau, basketball player Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For those keeping track, that makes three purported pregnancies for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In June, reports alleged that Kim Kardashian-West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

Last week, rumors surfaced regarding the youngest member of the Kardashian brood, asserting that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Throughout the 10-year run of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Khloe Kardashian has made no secret of her desire to be a mother and concerns about her fertility, so news of a pregnancy would seem to be a welcome development.

Kardashian's rep did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.