Kid Rock is mad at the extreme left and the extreme right and loves black people

Kid Rock had a very important message for those invested in his potential campaign for a U.S. Senate seat out of Michigan.

"People! Pay NO attention to the garbage the extreme left is trying to create!" he said on his website Monday in a post loaded with profanity. The performer was incensed by recent accusations that his use of the Confederate flag could be construed as racist.

In his explicit screed, Rock — who announced in July the possibility of a Michigan Senate run against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow — wrote of his critics, "My track record in Detroit and Michigan speaks for itself, and I would dare anyone talking trash to put theirs up against mine."

The 46-year-old entertainer born Robert Ritchie apparently has no use for extremists on either side of the aisle, cussing out both the far right and far left in a parenthetical.

Though most of Rock's statement can't be reprinted due to its content, he did go on to financially threaten charitable organizations that didn't defend him from his critics, as well as adding no less than five postscripts to his original thoughts.

The postscripts included Rock cursing out a Detroit political consultant, decrying NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem, blasting "fake news" and hyping his upcoming concerts in Detroit.

Rock concluded his statement with, "P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!"

No, really.