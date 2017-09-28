Kim Kardashian appears to confirm she and Kanye West are having a third child

It's long been rumored that the reality star, who's faced a slew of health scares during her pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint, hired a surrogate for her next one. Her fertility struggles and surrogacy exploration are storylines that have been played up during the long-running E! series, so Thursday's revelation gave the surrogacy aspect credence when Kardashian West tweeted a teaser for the upcoming season .

Those Kar-Jenners have a unique way of confirming long-gestating rumors about them as they gear up for each season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." And, not to be upstaged by her potentially pregnant siblings, Kim Kardashian West confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child.

“What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kardashian West asks sister Khloe Kardashian during a video-chat session in the promo.

"Pregnant, or the person's pregnant," her sister says.

Then Kardashian West chimes in with: "We're having a baby!"

The social-media and beauty mogul's family has birthed some major baby-making headlines since last week when reports surfaced that her half-sister Kylie Jenner is having her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Earlier this week, reports that her younger sister Khloe Kardashian was expecting her first child with NBA star and beau Tristan Thompson also made a splash online.

Neither Jenner nor Khloe Kardashian have officially confirmed the rumored pregnancies. However, the "KUWTK" promo explores Kardashian and Thompson's budding romance, as well as Kourtney Kardashian's new relationship and Rob Kardashian's increasing tension with estranged ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. (He and Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna this week alleging assault, battery and vandalism.)

Season 14 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" kicks off on Sunday.