Metallica to go Gaga in duet at the Grammys

Not one to rest on her success — or take a breather after the Super Bowl — Lady Gaga will duet with Metallica at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

A fan account tweeted a clip Monday night of a promo showing the pop star and the metal band set to duet, and Rolling Stone confirmed the pairing Tuesday morning. Then the singer retweeted a later message from the fan account, adding confirmation of her own.

Lead singer James Hetfield is "under strict doctor's orders to not sing a single note," Metallica said in a statement Saturday, so it looks as if Gaga will get the mike.