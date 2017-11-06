Lamar Odom 'great' after collapse in WeHo club

Lamar Odom collapsed early Sunday at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood, which his rep said was caused by heat and dehydration.

The former Lakers and Clippers basketball player was caught on video, released by TMZ, seemingly out of it. Odom wound up sitting up in a booth with his eyes open after security staffers got the 6-foot-10 ex-athlete up from the floor.

The man once married to Khloe Kardashian, of course, has a bad track record with losing consciousness: Two years ago he went into a coma and nearly died after an overdose at a brothel in Nevada.

However, his rep said Odom was simply dehydrated Sunday after a workout the previous day.

"It was also very hot in the club," the rep told E! News, adding that Odom was now "doing great."

In January, fresh out of rehab after a series of troubling incidents (including one on a plane), Odom said, "I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a happy, healthy life." His and Kardashian's divorce was final in December 2016, and she's now expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.