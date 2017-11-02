Lana Del Rey will retire Weinstein-inspired song 'Cola'

The "Cola" has fizzled out: Lana Del Rey will be cutting the song from the set list of her upcoming "L.A. to the Moon" tour.

Given the ubiquitous sexual assault allegations stemming from the ever-evolving Harvey Weinstein scandal, the singer-songwriter told MTV News that she no longer feels comfortable performing the song.

The fan favorite from her 2012 album, "Born to Die: The Paradise Edition," has been rumored to be inspired by the now-disgraced film producer. (The track is about an affair with an older man and boasts the refrain: "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds / And it's making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby." Hear it here.)

In fact, the "Summertime Sadness" singer told the outlet that she "definitely" thinks it's time to retire "Cola."

"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind," the 32-year-old Grammy-nominated singer said. "I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure."

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women in recent weeks, allegedly lured women to his hotel rooms with overtures about improving their careers in exchange for a sexual relationship with him. It is unclear if Del Rey, who wrote music for the Weinstein Co.'s 2014 film "Big Eyes," had such an encounter with him.

Del Rey said she thought "Cola" was funny at the time, but finds it "really sad now." She also said she supports the women who came forward with their accounts of sexual harassment and assault.