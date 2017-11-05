Larry David sparks controversy with concentration camp jokes in monologue and revives Sanders impression on 'SNL'

Not everyone was amused by Larry David's "Saturday Night Live" monologue in which he joked about trying to get a date at a concentration camp.

In his second outing as "SNL" host, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm"' star touched on the recent spate of sexual assault allegations in the news.

"I couldn't help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging, which is that many of the predators — not all, but many of them — are Jews," David noted with comic grimace. "I know I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative."

The former "SNL" writer then pivoted to discussing his obsession with women and wondered: "If I'd grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?"

"I think I would," he continued. "The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp."

David then launched into an impression of himself approaching an imagined fellow prisoner: "'How's it going? They treating you OK?'"

"'You know, if we ever get out of here, I'd love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?'"

The bit sparked debate on social media with some calling the joke out of bounds and others defending the "Seinfeld" co-creator.

David also reprised his Bernie Sanders impression later in the night during a bit spoofing the game show "The Price is Right" featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus, her beau, Liam Hemsworth, and Alec Baldwin as Tony Bennett.