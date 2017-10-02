Las Vegas shooting aftermath: Find loved ones, donate blood, donate funds

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Country music's Caleb Keeter after Vegas shooting: 'We need gun control RIGHT. NOW.'
- 'Marshall' premiere canceled in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting
- Route 91 Harvest site a key venue in effort to make Las Vegas a live-music destination
- Las Vegas aftermath: Find loved ones, donate blood, donate funds
- Jason Aldean calls for prayer after 'beyond horrific' shooting in Las Vegas
- Country artists who performed at Route 91 Harvest festival react to mass shooting
- How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' came up with that fatwa storyline
|Libby Hill
As Monday morning dawned in Las Vegas, the country began to get a sense of the scope of the tragedy that befell the city the night before.
After a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500, people were scrambling both for help and to help.
Given the popularity of the festival and the typical crush of individuals on the Las Vegas Strip, many across the country and the globe were anxious for updates from family and friends on the ground.
People looking for a loved one in Las Vegas can call (866) 535-5654. The number doubles as Nevada's 211 number to connect residents with health, human and social services.
A family reunification center has been set up at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B, in Las Vegas.
The Reno-Tahoe airport has also offered its services, via social media, encouraging families looking for private space to contact their local airline representative at the airport for assistance.
Individuals looking to help in the immediate Las Vegas area are encouraged to donate blood at the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas, or with United Blood Services at various locations in Nevada.
For those not currently in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of Sunday night's shooting.
Though live for only three hours, the fundraiser has already surpassed its original $500,000 goal, with donations from more than 2,300 people and counting.