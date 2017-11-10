Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Late-night TV treads lightly on Louis C.K.
- Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' loses its release date amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' could notch first-week sales of 2 million
- Jenny McCarthy on Steven Seagal allegation: 'How many girls had to take off their clothes?'
- ‘I Love You, Daddy’ stars drop out of film promotion after Louis C.K. allegations; FX, HBO weigh in
|Libby Hill
After Thursday's New York Times story outlining allegations of sexual misconduct by Louis C.K., it seemed inevitable that the comedian would immediately wind up in the cross-hairs of late-night talk shows.
But C.K. escaped relatively unscathed from his comedic brethren who, due to the timing of the story or perhaps skittishness, largely avoided C.K.'s ensuing fallout. Here's how it played out:
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
The above clip opens with Colbert spending three and a half minutes excoriating GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was also accused of extensive sexual misconduct on Thursday, before the host finally pivots to C.K.
“For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news,” Colbert said. “Then I have some really bad news."
"Louis canceled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct,” Colbert said. “When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La la la la la. I don’t want to hear about it. I was a big fan.'"
Thirty seconds later, Colbert had moved on to mocking Keith Urban's song inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
"Conan"
Nothing.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Also nothing.
"The Late Late Show With James Corden"
Still nothing.
"Late Night With Seth Meyers"
On NBC, Meyers also slid the C.K. news in alongside Moore.
After detailing the accusations against Moore during his monologue, Meyers said, "Man, politics is so full of perverts and deviants; I’m just so glad I work in comedy.”
At that moment a photo of the Times story on C.K. appeared on screen, resulting in Meyers exclaiming, “Ahhhh, damn it!”
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
Noah took more time for the C.K. scandal than most, pairing his criticisms of the comedian with a segment about Facebook's new nude-photo submission system.
"When I saw this story, I thought, 'Man, this is the most pervy story of the day,' and then Louis C.K. said, ‘Hold my penis,'" Noah quipped.
The host suggested that the Oscars introduce a new category: Best Actor Whose Movies We Can’t Watch Anymore.
Noah then doubled-down, saying that, actually, it's the women of Hollywood who should all win double Oscars "for acting like all the men were cool all along, every single one of them."