Latin Grammy Awards nominations announced — and, yes, 'Despacito' is in the mix

The Latin Grammy Academy has announced the nominations for the 18th Latin Grammys, and to the surprise of few handicappers, the Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's smash hit "Despacito" has snagged nods in the two top song categories, record of the year and song of the year.
Featuring Daddy Yankee, Fonsi's hit, which recently tied Mariah Carey's record streak of 16 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100, will compete against a roster of talent both veteran and fresh, including Rubén Blades, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, ADG, Shakira and Mon Laferte.
Despite the massive crossover, "Despacito" isn't a lock for anything. The rapper Residente, best known as co-founder of the duo Calle 13, earned a field-leading nine nominations for work from his eponymous solo album. The swoon-worthy Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma, who in 2016 collaborated with artists including Ricky Martin and Shakira, earned seven nods.
Shakira earned six nominations for work from her album "El Dorado," including album, record and song of the year.
The nominations were slated to be announced last week, but after an earthquake devastated Mexico City, the news was postponed. A few days later, Fonsi's home, Puerto Rico, was hit by Hurricane Maria, a storm that has knocked out power to the entire U.S. territory and left countless thousands stranded without basic necessities.
Fonsi has since been vocal about the tragedy unfolding in Puerto Rico, and was overcome with emotion during a show this weekend in Hollywood, Fla.
"Right now, there are a lot of people suffering and it's time to unite, it's time to help," Fonsi said, according to Billboard. His voice was shaky with emotion.
These tragic events have added weight to an otherwise celebratory occasion.
In a statement, Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said, "More than ever, Latin music continues to have an enormous cultural impact by uniting people throughout the world."
He added: "Many of this year's nominees have expanded beyond traditional genres to create different fusions through creative collaborations. These artists, producers, and writers, united by artistic excellence and devotion to their craft, have come together to deliver eclectic music that has resulted in worldwide success."
The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Univision.
Below, nominations in key categories. For a full list of nominees, check the Latin Grammy Awards website.
Album of the Year
- "Salsa Big Band" — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- "Obras Son Amores" — Antonio Carmona
- "A La Mar" — Vicente García
- "Fénix" — Nicky Jam
- "Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes
- "La Trenza" — Mon Laferte
- "Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)" — Natalia Lafourcade
- "Residente" — Residente
- "El Dorado" — Shakira
- "Palabras Manuales" — Danay Suarez
Record of the Year
- "La Flor De La Canela" — Rubén Blades
- "El Surco" — Jorge Drexler
- "Quiero Que Vuelvas" — Alejandro Fernández
- "Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
- "El Ratico" — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis
- "Amárrame" — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes
- "Felices Los 4" — Maluma
- "Vente Pa' Ca" — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma
- "Guerra" — Residente
- "Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma
Song of the Year (award for the songwriter)
- "Amárrame" — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)
- "Chantaje" — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)
- "Desde Que Estamos Juntos" — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)
- "Despacito" — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)
- "Ella" — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)
- "Felices Los 4" — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)
- "Guerra" — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)
- "La Fortuna" — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)
- "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme" — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)
- "Vente Pa' Ca " — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)
Best New Artist
- Paula Arenas
- CNCO
- Vicente García
- Martina La Peligrosa
- Mau y Ricky
- Rawayana
- Sofía Reyes
- Rosalía
- Danay Suarez
- Sebastián Yatra
Best Urban Fusion / Performance
- "Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny
- "Despacito" (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- "El Amante" — Nicky Jam
- "Dagombas En Tamale" — Residente
- "Chantaje" — Shakira featuring Maluma
Best Alternative Music Album
- "Jei Beibi" — Café Tacvba
- "Apocalipsis Zombi" — El Cuarteto de Nos
- "La Trenza" — Mon Laferte
- "La Promesa De Thamar" — Sig Ragga
- "Palabras Manuales" — Danay Suarez
Best Regional Song (award for the songwriter)
- "Compromiso Descartado" — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)
- "Ganas De Volver" — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)
- "Sentimiento Emborrachado" — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)
- "Siempre Es Así" — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)
- "Vale La Pena" — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)