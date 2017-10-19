Lena Waithe discusses how ‘Master of None's’ ‘Thanksgiving’ episode was ‘art doing its job’

Emmy winner Lena Waithe stopped by “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Wednesday night to help pay homage to Chicago, where the show has been based this week largely to dispel misconceptions about the city.

And while she was there, Waithe dropped some knowledge about the true power of art.

Waithe, a Chicago native, sat down with Noah to discuss her work on “Master of None,” her historic Emmy win and her new show, “The Chi.”

In September, Waithe became the first black woman to win the Emmy for writing in a comedy series for co-writing the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None” with the show’s co-creator, Aziz Ansari. In fact, she was the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category.

“I’m happy to have that honor. To be the ‘first,’” said Waithe, who credited the milestone to the many funny women of color who came before her. “But it’s just my mission to make sure I’m not the last.”

When asked about her acceptance speech, which included a shout-out to the LGBTQ community and how “the things that make us different … are super powers,” Waithe explained her belief that “people respond to the things about you that make you different.”

“I wouldn’t be standing up there if I wasn’t a gay black woman,” said Waithe. “Because being a gay black woman is my story, and me telling that story is the thing that so many people related to.”

But to Waithe, the true legacy of that episode was how it resonated with more than gay black women.

“The cool thing about the episode is even though it’s about coming out, it’s about being a person of color, but it’s also just about being different and trying to come to terms with that,” said Waithe. “I think everybody has a thing about them that makes them different or makes them unique.”

“That really makes me happy. That a queer brown girl’s story could make people go, ‘Oh,I see myself in that.' That’s when art is doing its job,” said Waithe.

Watch the segment above.