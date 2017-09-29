Beyoncé goes bilingual on new remix of 'Mi Gente' for disaster relief

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Randall Roberts
In the midst of natural disasters across the Caribbean and Mexico, pop superstar Beyoncé has teamed with Colombian reggaetón singer J Balvin for a new remix of "Mi Gente," his hit with producer Willy William.
The song was released to streaming services Thursday night, and the team will donate all proceeds to earthquake and hurricane relief charities working in Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected Caribbean islands.
In a statement posted on her website, Beyoncé wrote, "We’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world. There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most."
To say Beyoncé lends a hand in the remix is an understatement. Unlike guests who limit their contributions to a single late-track verse or hook, Beyoncé upends "Mi Gente" from the first verse and proceeds to bilingually maneuver through the rhythmic, up-tempo jam like the queen she is.
The just-issued lyric video is an accompanying exclamation point, and features people from across the globe dancing hard as French-Afro-Jamaican producer Williams' track drives Balvin and Beyoncé. As they do so, tiny icons of their heads serve as the bouncing balls tracing the song's lyrics.
Evidence that Beyoncé's work is still piping hot from the studio arrives when she implores her fans to "Lift up your people/ From Texas, Puerto Rico/ Dem islands to Mexico."
Beyoncé's best set of couplets are sung in English and reference the recent birth of her twins with husband Jay-Z, her Coco Chanel handbag, her breasts and her husband's recent Beyoncé-themed album, "4:44":
I been giving birth on these haters 'cause I'm fertile
See these double Cs on this bag, murda
Want my double Ds in his bed, Serta
If you really love me, make an album about me, word up