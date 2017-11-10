Louis C.K. dropped by FX, management and publicist in wake of misconduct scandal

FX Networks has severed ties with Louis C.K. following the New York Times' bombshell investigation that detailed years of sexual misconduct by the comedian.

The cable network, which airs four comedies C.K. produces, ended its professional relationship with the Emmy-winning comic after five women came forward Thursday with accusations that C.K. behaved inappropriately with them — allegations that he admitted on Friday were true.

Several of C.K.'s other projects were canceled — including his upcoming film "I Love You, Daddy," a Netflix stand-up special and a charity appearance on HBO — in the wake of the scandal.

Also on Friday, his longtime management company, 3 Arts, dropped him.

"We have terminated our relationship with Louis C.K.," the company said in a statement. "We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed."

C.K.'s publicist, Lewis Kay, also parted ways with the beleaguered comedian.