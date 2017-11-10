Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Louis C.K. dropped by FX, management and publicist in wake of misconduct scandal
|Nardine Saad
FX Networks has severed ties with Louis C.K. following the New York Times' bombshell investigation that detailed years of sexual misconduct by the comedian.
The cable network, which airs four comedies C.K. produces, ended its professional relationship with the Emmy-winning comic after five women came forward Thursday with accusations that C.K. behaved inappropriately with them — allegations that he admitted on Friday were true.
Several of C.K.'s other projects were canceled — including his upcoming film "I Love You, Daddy," a Netflix stand-up special and a charity appearance on HBO — in the wake of the scandal.
Also on Friday, his longtime management company, 3 Arts, dropped him.
"We have terminated our relationship with Louis C.K.," the company said in a statement. "We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed."
C.K.'s publicist, Lewis Kay, also parted ways with the beleaguered comedian.
Here is FX's full statement:
"Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – "Better Things," "Baskets," "One Mississippi" and "The Cops."
Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.
FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.