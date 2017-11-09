‘I Love You, Daddy’ stars drop out of film promotion after Louis C.K. allegations; FX, HBO weigh in

FX Networks, HBO, and the stars of Louis C.K.’s upcoming film “I Love You, Daddy” have responded to sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the comedian in a New York Times report Thursday.

“I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in the New York Times,” actor Charlie Day said in a statement to the L.A. Times. “I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further.”

Day appears opposite writer/director/producer/star C.K. in “I Love You, Daddy,” about a veteran television producer (C.K.) trying to stop a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich) from dating his teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz).

In the film, Day mimes masturbation as his character and C.K.’s character discuss a female character. He also encourages C.K.’s character to confront Malkovich’s character about rumors of sexual predation that mar the older man’s public image.

Moretz pulled out of all film promotion two weeks ago “when she was made aware of numerous possible accusations,” her publicist told The Times.

Other members of the “I Love You, Daddy” cast, which includes Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Helen Hunt, Pamela Adlon and Malkovich, were not immediately available for comment.

FX Networks — home to C.K.’s show “Louie,” which is currently on indefinite hiatus; the Adlon-fronted “Better Things,” which is currently airing; and the Zach Galifianakis vehicle “Baskets,” all of which C.K. executive produces under his Pig Newton banner — said in a statement that it was reviewing its relationship with the comedian.



“We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today,” said FX Networks in a statement. “The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

HBO also weighed in after the New York Times exposé, saying that C.K. will no longer participate in its Nov. 18 program “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs.”

“In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services,” the cable network added in its statement. That includes the multi-camera comedy series “Lucky Louie,” which lasted a single season.



“I Love You, Daddy” distributor the Orchard canceled the film’s premiere event today “due to unexpected circumstances” but has not yet announced any change to the film’s Nov. 17 limited theatrical release.

“There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations,” the Orchard said in an email. “As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”