Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' will not be released amid sexual misconduct allegations

The distributor for Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" has canned the new film in the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations published Thursday against the comic.

"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of 'I Love You, Daddy,'" the company said in a statement early Friday, a day after canceling the movie's New York City premiere. The distributor, however, had already sent out screeners in the past week for consideration for the looming awards season.

As reported Thursday by the New York Times, C.K.'s alleged sexual misconduct includes accusations from five female comedy writers and performers — four of whom went on the record — that he masturbated in front of them or asked if he could.

C.K. has not yet commented, though in 2016, he called rumors brought up in a Gawker story "not real."

"I Love You, Daddy," which was written, directed and edited by C.K., is about a successful TV writer (played by C.K.) whose 17-year-old daughter (played by Chloe Grace Moretz) gets involved romantically with a 68-year-old movie director (played by John Malkovich).

The Orchard acquired "I Love You, Daddy" in September after it was shown as a surprise at the Toronto International Film Festival. C.K. secretly filmed the movie in New York City earlier this year.

As allegations of sexual misbehavior have rippled through Hollywood since an investigation of producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged decades-long sexual misconduct was published, "Daddy" is not the only project to be affected.

A second Louis C.K. stand-up special that was part of a contract he had with Netflix has been scrapped by the streaming service.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”