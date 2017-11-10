Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Louis C.K.'s 'I Love You, Daddy' will not be released amid sexual misconduct allegations
|Christie D'Zurilla
The distributor for Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" has canned the new film in the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations published Thursday against the comic.
"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of 'I Love You, Daddy,'" the company said in a statement early Friday, a day after canceling the movie's New York City premiere. The distributor, however, had already sent out screeners in the past week for consideration for the looming awards season.
As reported Thursday by the New York Times, C.K.'s alleged sexual misconduct includes accusations from five female comedy writers and performers — four of whom went on the record — that he masturbated in front of them or asked if he could.
C.K. has not yet commented, though in 2016, he called rumors brought up in a Gawker story "not real."
"I Love You, Daddy," which was written, directed and edited by C.K., is about a successful TV writer (played by C.K.) whose 17-year-old daughter (played by Chloe Grace Moretz) gets involved romantically with a 68-year-old movie director (played by John Malkovich).
The Orchard acquired "I Love You, Daddy" in September after it was shown as a surprise at the Toronto International Film Festival. C.K. secretly filmed the movie in New York City earlier this year.
As allegations of sexual misbehavior have rippled through Hollywood since an investigation of producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged decades-long sexual misconduct was published, "Daddy" is not the only project to be affected.
A second Louis C.K. stand-up special that was part of a contract he had with Netflix has been scrapped by the streaming service.
“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Louis’s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”
The BBC put its miniseries "Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence" on hold Friday due to rape accusations by two women against actor Ed Westwick, who has adamantly called the allegations "provably untrue" and says he is cooperating with authorities to clear his name.
Netflix is "not moving forward" with a movie starring Kevin Spacey as Gore Vidal and fired the actor from the series "House of Cards," and Spacey's scenes in Ridley Scott's movie "All the Money in the World" are being cut and reshot with Christopher Plummer now cast in the role of J. Paul Getty.
"I Love You, Daddy," the Toronto festival said on its website earlier this year, "is pure, unfiltered Louis C.K., and shows him to be a ruthless observer of showbiz behind the scenes and human nature behind the masks."
It continued: "We don't see this kind of movie anymore. As for the actions of the characters on display here, we'll continue to see them so long as artists pursue their visions, and people their desires."
Early Friday morning, the Orchard still had "Daddy" and its trailer listed online among its "coming soon" movies.
Discussing comparisons to the work and life story of Woody Allen, C.K. told reporters at TIFF that the movie is "more about the bleeding edge between generations, between what one group thought was OK to do and [for] another now it's not."