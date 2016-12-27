Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Carrie Fisher dies at 60
- Appreciation: George Michael always knew he was a serious artist
- Debate shows heat up rivalry between ESPN, Fox Sports
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on Carrie Fisher: 'It is difficult to think of a world without her'
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy responded to the news with the following statement:
Carrie holds such a special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.