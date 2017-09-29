Lynda Carter calls out James Cameron for his 'Wonder Woman' jabs

Lynda Carter at the "Wonder Woman" premiere earlier this year.

Wonder Woman has had it with James Cameron.

Actress Lynda Carter, who starred as the Amazonian warrior goddess in the '70s TV series, took to social media to respond to Cameron's repeated smearing of "Wonder Woman" in recent months.

"Stop dissing Wonder Woman," wrote Carter in a Facebook post that called out Cameron for just not understanding the character.

"The movie was spot on," Carter continued. "Gal Gadot was great."

In August, the "Avatar" director proclaimed that the new "Wonder Woman" was a "step backwards" for women for being an "objectified" "beauty icon." "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins rebuked his remarks by pointing out that "there is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman."

Cameron has stood by his comments, recently explaining to the Hollywood Reporter that his "Terminator" hero, Sarah Connor (played by Linda Hamilton, who will reprise the role), was ahead of her time because she "wasn't treated as a sex object."

It seems that Wonder Woman being "absolutely drop-dead gorgeous" and wearing "a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting" somehow precludes her from being a strong, complex character in Cameron's eyes.

Read Carter's full statement below.