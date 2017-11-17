L.A. book reading by 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner still planned amid harassment allegation

A reading at the Los Angeles bookstore Chevalier's Books with "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner will proceed as scheduled Friday night, despite an accusation of sexual harassment recently levied against him.

Weiner's promotional tour for his new novel, "Heather, the Totality," has been disrupted several times in recent weeks in the wake of the allegations, with events in Seattle and Washington, D.C., canceled altogether. When asked on tour about the allegation, Weiner has denied it.

The situation got more complicated Friday, when television writer-producer Marti Noxon, who worked as a consulting producer on "Mad Men," chimed in on Twitter in support of series writer Kater Gordon, who alleged last week that Weiner had harassed her when they worked together in 2008.

“I believe her,” Noxon wrote. “I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was — and continued to be from that day on."

The alleged incident took place during a late-night writing session, where Gordon claimed that Weiner told her that she owed it to him to let him see her naked.

Gordon worked as Weiner's personal assistant before advancing to a role as writing assistant on "Mad Men." She won a writing Emmy in 2009 for the Season 2 finale of the series, "Meditations in an Emergency," an episode co-written with Weiner.

Gordon returned to the show as a staff writer but was let go at the conclusion of the third season. She has not worked on a television show since.