L.A. book reading by 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner still planned amid harassment allegation

|Libby Hill
A reading at the Los Angeles bookstore Chevalier's Books with "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner will proceed as scheduled Friday night, despite an accusation of sexual harassment recently levied against him.
Weiner's promotional tour for his new novel, "Heather, the Totality," has been disrupted several times in recent weeks in the wake of the allegations, with events in Seattle and Washington, D.C., canceled altogether. When asked on tour about the allegation, Weiner has denied it.
The situation got more complicated Friday, when television writer-producer Marti Noxon, who worked as a consulting producer on "Mad Men," chimed in on Twitter in support of series writer Kater Gordon, who alleged last week that Weiner had harassed her when they worked together in 2008.
“I believe her,” Noxon wrote. “I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was — and continued to be from that day on."
The alleged incident took place during a late-night writing session, where Gordon claimed that Weiner told her that she owed it to him to let him see her naked.
Gordon worked as Weiner's personal assistant before advancing to a role as writing assistant on "Mad Men." She won a writing Emmy in 2009 for the Season 2 finale of the series, "Meditations in an Emergency," an episode co-written with Weiner.
Gordon returned to the show as a staff writer but was let go at the conclusion of the third season. She has not worked on a television show since.
In a statement made to the Information after Gordon's allegations arose, a representative for Weiner said, [Weiner] does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague."
"Responding to [Gordon's] statement, Matt claimed he would never make that kind of comment to a colleague," Noxon wrote in a series of 12 tweets. "But anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell."
"Matt, Pete’s creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an ’emotional terrorist’ who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met," Noxon continued.
The "UnREAL" co-creator went on to describe an oppressive atmosphere behind the scenes of "Mad Men," which she attributed to Weiner.
As to why no one reported Weiner's alleged behavior before, Noxon attributed it both to an awe and respect for his talents, as well as the fear and uncertainty of potential repercussions.
"I believe Kater Gordon," Noxon concluded.
Weiner will appear at Chevalier's Books on Larchmont Boulevard at 7 p.m. Friday to discuss his novel with "Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan.
Kohan and Weiner are longtime friends, and Weiner directed a Season 4 episode of "OITNB." In a further twist of fate, Kohan's husband is writer Christopher Noxon, brother of Marti.