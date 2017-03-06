Emma Watson 'quietly stunned' by backlash over not-exactly-topless photo

Emma Watson considers herself a feminist. Emma Watson has breasts. Emma Watson doesn't consider the two concepts to be incompatible.

"Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women," the "Beauty and the Beast" actress told BBC News in an animated response to backlash over a Vanity Fair photo featuring her in a sheer Burberry top that doesn't cover up the sides and bottoms of her breasts.

Feminism, she said energetically, is "about freedom. It's about liberation. It's about equality." And what that has to do with the upper part of her body, she simply doesn't know. "I'm confused."

Never mind that she's covered practically to her chin in nearly every other picture in the spread. Never mind that in one shot she's actually wearing a men's suit. And never mind that, as Watson said, "Feminism is about giving women choice."

"I'm always just kind of quietly stunned," the 26-year-old actress said.

Negative reactions to the image, which Vanity Fair promoted last week on its Instagram, sparked the hashtag #WhatFeministsWear. The answer? Whatever they want.

Kevin Kline offered his take on his "Beauty and the Beast" costar in the article that accompanied the Vanity Fair photos.

“When someone has a feminist point of view, we tend to think she’s no fun at all,” Kline said. “But a feminist can be feminine, delicate, vulnerable, sweet — and still demand to be taken seriously. Emma fits the bill perfectly.”

With a grin, according to the magazine, he then asked, “Has anyone told you about the dancing scene yet?”