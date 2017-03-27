Thanks, United Airlines, for making us look at Captain Kirk in leggings

Thanks, United Airlines. You just made us look at William Shatner in leggings.

Some folks on social media were up in arms over leggings on Sunday and Monday after activist and airline traveler Shannon Watts live-tweeted early Sunday morning that a United Airlines gate attendant wasn't allowing some tween-age girls to board a flight out of Denver because of their form-fitting attire.

After Patricia Arquette piped up against the decision, saying that it was discriminatory because not a lot of men wear leggings, Shatner offered himself up as a bright red exception to that rule.