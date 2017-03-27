With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Thanks, United Airlines, for making us look at Captain Kirk in leggings
|Christie D'Zurilla
Thanks, United Airlines. You just made us look at William Shatner in leggings.
Some folks on social media were up in arms over leggings on Sunday and Monday after activist and airline traveler Shannon Watts live-tweeted early Sunday morning that a United Airlines gate attendant wasn't allowing some tween-age girls to board a flight out of Denver because of their form-fitting attire.
After Patricia Arquette piped up against the decision, saying that it was discriminatory because not a lot of men wear leggings, Shatner offered himself up as a bright red exception to that rule.
It seems the girls were traveling on employee-perk companion or "buddy" passes, and the gate attendant was enforcing a dress code that comes with that privilege. Even though she retweeted United's explanation, Arquette called the dress code outdated.
Sarah Silverman threatened to take her travel business elsewhere, while Chrissy Teigen threatened to keep her business with United, but to keep her clothing to a minimum when she did.
Then there was Jim Norton, cracking wise about the situation. Always a comedian, that guy. (You know, literally.)