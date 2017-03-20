Clintons and Obama mourn the death of Chuck Berry

"Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him," Obama said, "and turned up everyone who came after. We'll miss you, Chuck. Be good."

Former president Barack Obama made a rare appearance on Twitter on Sunday morning, tweeting about the passing of rock 'n' roll forefather Chuck Berry.

Obama was not the only former president struck by the loss of of the music pioneer.

President Bill Clinton released a statement Saturday on behalf of himself and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember. The man was inseparable from his music – both were utterly original and distinctly American," Clinton's statement read. "He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music.

"Chuck played at both my inaugurations and at the White House for my 25th Georgetown reunion, and he never slowed down, which is why his legend grew every time he stepped on stage. His life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to his family and his countless friends and fans," the 42nd president concluded.

