With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.

Director Zack Snyder reveals superhero-less 'Justice League' poster

Director Zack Snyder has unveiled the latest sneak peek at the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero smorgasbord "Justice League."

The simple poster bears the group's logo and a one-word call to arms: "Unite."

What it lacks is a look at any of the film's stars, namely Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). 
 

However, fans will have plenty to see when the exclusive new trailer drops Saturday. Watch a teaser for the trailer, featuring Batman, below: 

"Justice League" will be in theaters Nov. 17.

