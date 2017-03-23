With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- CBS renews 18 series, including 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Bull' and 'MacGyver'
- Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride gets 4K-HD upgrade
- Todd Fisher reveals mom Debbie Reynolds' state of mind after Carrie Fisher's death
- New trailer for Netflix's 'Mystery Science Theater 3000'
- Wyclef Jean recounts being detained in Los Angeles
- Five 'Gong Show' moments that captured Chuck Barris' gonzo magic
- See the 'Love Actually' cast in a new teaser for 'The Red Nose Day Special'
Director Zack Snyder reveals superhero-less 'Justice League' poster
|Dave Lewis
Director Zack Snyder has unveiled the latest sneak peek at the upcoming Warner Bros. superhero smorgasbord "Justice League."
The simple poster bears the group's logo and a one-word call to arms: "Unite."
What it lacks is a look at any of the film's stars, namely Ezra Miller (The Flash), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).
However, fans will have plenty to see when the exclusive new trailer drops Saturday. Watch a teaser for the trailer, featuring Batman, below:
"Justice League" will be in theaters Nov. 17.
