Discovery Communications announces return of 'Trading Spaces' and 'Cash Cab'

Discovery Communications announced that the classic home-improvement series "Trading Spaces" will be returning to TLC.

Discovery Communications held its annual advertising upfront in New York on Tuesday and announced the return of several beloved series.

"Trading Spaces," the TLC home-improvement reality series that ran from 2000 to 2008, is scheduled to return, as is Discovery's "Cash Cab," which aired from 2005 to 2012.

" TLC is back into home and property with 'Nate & Jeremiah by Design,' our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes,” Nancy Daniels, TLC president and general manager, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back 'Trading Spaces,' the series that put property on the map."

Though predated by "This Old House," "Trading Spaces" was on the forefront of the home-improvement reality-show boom, finding entertainment in other people's housing situations long before modern counterparts such as "Love It or List It" and "Flip or Flop."

As for whether mainstay host Paige Davis will be returning with the series, Davis was evasive when asked for comment by E! News.

"All I know is fans are constantly bringing up to me how much they miss the show...so with TLC bringing it back, there will for sure be a lot of happy viewers out there," Davis said.

Discovery Communications announced a host of new programming, too, including Animal Planet's "My Fat Pet" and Science Channel's prank show "Scijinks" hosted by "The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki.