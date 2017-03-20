Gal Gadot welcomes newest wonder: another baby girl

Gal Gadot has welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Maya.

The "Wonder Woman" star announced Maya's arrival via Twitter and Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of her family as they appear to be leaving the hospital.

"And then we were four," Gadot, 31, wrote. "She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family#newborn #grateful"

In a black-and-white photo, Gadot holds hands with her husband, Yaron Versano, as their firstborn, Alma, whom they welcomed in 2011, pushes Maya's stroller.