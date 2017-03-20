The art and entertainment world is speaking out against President Trump's first budget proposal which targets the infrastructure of federally funded agencies such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Gal Gadot welcomes newest wonder: another baby girl
|Nardine Saad
Gal Gadot has welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Maya.
The "Wonder Woman" star announced Maya's arrival via Twitter and Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo of her family as they appear to be leaving the hospital.
"And then we were four," Gadot, 31, wrote. "She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family#newborn #grateful"
In a black-and-white photo, Gadot holds hands with her husband, Yaron Versano, as their firstborn, Alma, whom they welcomed in 2011, pushes Maya's stroller.
Gadot announced her second pregnancy in November. Last week, the former Miss Israel shared a snapshot of her growing belly as she was lounging in a black Wonder Woman tee.
"Looking at the beautiful clear blue sky & I realize I'm 9 months (!!) pregnant. SO grateful to the universe. Sending u guys positive energy," she wrote.
The breakout star of last spring's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" is headlining her own DC film about Amazonian warrior Diana Prince's origin story. The film also stars "Star Trek" alum Chris Pine and "House of Cards" star Robin Wright and hits theaters on June 2.