Golden Globes set 2018 ceremony date; no host yet

Mark your calendars: The 2018 Golden Globe Awards have set a date.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Wednesday that the 75th Golden Globes will take place on Jan. 7. The party-style ceremony, which honors achievements in film and television, will again air on NBC live coast-to-coast.

This year's telecast was emceed by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon in January and honored the films "La La Land" and "Moonlight," rookie TV series "The Crown" and "Atlanta" and featured a rousing speech from Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Meryl Streep.

The show increased its ratings from the previous year by averaging 20 million viewers, the HFPA said in a statement, making it the second-most-watched Globes ceremony in the last 10 years.

No word yet on who will host the 2018 show, which has notably been helmed by comedians Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.