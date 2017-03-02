Jane Fonda opens up about rape and sexual abuse in new interview with Brie Larson

Jane Fonda opened up about her history of sexual abuse and rape in a recent unflinching interview with Brie Larson.

The admission came after Larson asked Fonda how she came to identify as a feminist and Fonda mentioned being brought up with "the disease to please."

"To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes

a toll on females," Fonda continued, "I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss, and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.

"I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know

it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'"

The interview between the Oscar-winning actresses was published Thursday in the Edit , Net-A-Porter's online magazine.