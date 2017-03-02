L.A. Now
    Jane Fonda opens up about rape and sexual abuse in new interview with Brie Larson

    Libby Hill
    In a new interview with Brie Larson, Jane Fonda reveals past sexual abuse. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
    Jane Fonda opened up about her history of sexual abuse and rape in a recent unflinching interview with Brie Larson.

    The admission came after Larson asked Fonda how she came to identify as a feminist and Fonda mentioned being brought up with "the disease to please."

    "To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes
    a toll on females," Fonda continued, "I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss, and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.

    "I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know
    it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'"

    The interview between the Oscar-winning actresses was published Thursday in the Edit , Net-A-Porter's online magazine.

    Jane Fonda speaks at the Women's March in Los Angeles in January. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)
    Fonda has spent much of her life as an advocate and activist, beginning in earnest with her controversial stance against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, which earned her the unfortunate nickname Hanoi Jane.

    Asked about celebrity activism, Fonda told Larson: "Everyone has the right to speak up; it doesn’t matter what you do. Whenever there’s been an important revolution or social upheaval, artists, actors, writers and poets are always the people that can reach into areas that politics can’t."

    Fonda is one of several celebrities who have recently shared their own experiences of sexual assault, including Rose McGowan , Minnie Driver and Amber Tamblyn .

