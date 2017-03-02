Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- NBC bringing Ellen DeGeneres back to primetime with 'Ellen's Game of Games'
- 'Gotham' finds its Ra's al Ghul in 'Game of Thrones' actor Alexander Siddig
- New details reveal Martha Ruiz's role in PwC's Oscars flub
- Star-Lord meets his dad in new 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' trailer
- Lady Gaga will replace Beyoncé at Coachella
Jane Fonda opens up about rape and sexual abuse in new interview with Brie Larson
|Libby Hill
Jane Fonda opened up about her history of sexual abuse and rape in a recent unflinching interview with Brie Larson.
The admission came after Larson asked Fonda how she came to identify as a feminist and Fonda mentioned being brought up with "the disease to please."
"To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes
a toll on females," Fonda continued, "I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss, and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.
"I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know
it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'"
The interview between the Oscar-winning actresses was published Thursday in the Edit , Net-A-Porter's online magazine.
Fonda has spent much of her life as an advocate and activist, beginning in earnest with her controversial stance against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, which earned her the unfortunate nickname Hanoi Jane.
Asked about celebrity activism, Fonda told Larson: "Everyone has the right to speak up; it doesn’t matter what you do. Whenever there’s been an important revolution or social upheaval, artists, actors, writers and poets are always the people that can reach into areas that politics can’t."
Fonda is one of several celebrities who have recently shared their own experiences of sexual assault, including Rose McGowan , Minnie Driver and Amber Tamblyn .