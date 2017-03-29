Japanese American National Museum names Amnesty International board chair as its president

The Japanese American National Museum has a new president and chief executive -- officially.

Ann Burroughs, who has served as interim president and CEO since June 2016 and also chairs the board of Amnesty International USA, has stepped into the role of museum chief permanently, the board of trustees announced.

Board chairman Norman Y. Mineta said Burroughs had earned the “respect and admiration” of the staff and supporters of the museum, located in Little Tokyo. “She has helped articulate a vision for the museum that has resonated deeply with me, my fellow trustees and our governors,” he said.

Burroughs, who has more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience, said she was “committed to reinvigorating and finding new ways to advance the museum’s key values, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant about democracy and stressing the value of diversity in our world today.”