Kim Kardashian wants baby No. 3 with Kanye West, despite rough pregnancies

Kim Kardashian West, whose two pregnancies have been far less than comfortable for the reality star, says she's going to try to have another baby.

"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't think it's safe for me," she says in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it promo for the next episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

If the editing of the reactions from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian is to be believed, the family was shocked by Kim's smiling announcement. Simply shocked. And concerned.

Some background for those not keeping up with the next generation of Kardashian Wests: Daughter North arrived a month ahead of time after mom dealt with early-onset preeclampsia and then, post-delivery, the placenta did not detach from Kim's uterine wall; son Saint West was breech, and the placenta issue recurred.