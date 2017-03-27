With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for recently announced summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he's bad for America; Hannity fires back
- Kim Kardashian wants baby No. 3 with Kanye West, despite rough pregnancies
- Adele's 'Hello' may mean goodbye to touring
- Samira Wiley marries 'Orange Is the New Black' writer Lauren Morelli
- Kendrick Lamar targets Donald Trump on new song 'The Heart Part 4'
- Zack Snyder unveils new 'Justice League' poster
|Christie D'Zurilla
Kim Kardashian West, whose two pregnancies have been far less than comfortable for the reality star, says she's going to try to have another baby.
"I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't think it's safe for me," she says in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it promo for the next episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
If the editing of the reactions from Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian is to be believed, the family was shocked by Kim's smiling announcement. Simply shocked. And concerned.
Some background for those not keeping up with the next generation of Kardashian Wests: Daughter North arrived a month ahead of time after mom dealt with early-onset preeclampsia and then, post-delivery, the placenta did not detach from Kim's uterine wall; son Saint West was breech, and the placenta issue recurred.