Kim Kardashian recounts her robbery: 'That's when I saw the gun, like, clear as day'

When armed robbers entered her hotel room in Paris in October, Kim Kardashian had to make a crucial decision on what to do next to stay alive -- that's what she explains to sisters Kourtney and Khloe in a promo for Sunday's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

"I was like, I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision ... am I going to run down the stairs, and either be shot in the back -- like, it makes me so upset to think about it," she says, nearly breaking into tears, in her first public discussion of the crime.

"But they're either going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time or the stairs are locked ... there's no way out."

The robbers, who ultimately made off with her jewelry, first asked for money, she explains.

"I said I don't have any money. They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun, like, clear as day."

In January, 10 suspects were charged in connection with the robbery, during which Kardashian was bound and gagged. Charges include robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy and possession of a gun, ammunition and fake documents.