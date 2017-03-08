ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Business Movies TV

Live updates: Disney shareholder meeting may feature 'Star Wars' and theme park news

Shareholders start taking their seats. (Daniel Miller / Los Angeles Times)
Shareholders start taking their seats. (Daniel Miller / Los Angeles Times)

Here's what to expect at Walt Disney Co.'s annual shareholder meeting today in Denver: Investors will be asked to elect board members and consider two shareholder proposals, including whether the company should increase disclosure of its lobbying efforts. Disney may also offer peeks at its upcoming movies and theme park attractions.

Live updates >>

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
76°