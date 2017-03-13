MTV Movie Awards expand to include television

The 2016 MTV Movie Awards were held April 9 in Burbank and aired the next night.

After 25 years, the MTV Movie Awards will make room for television.

In the newly christened MTV Movie & TV Awards, small-screen actors will join their big-screen colleagues for a shot at the prize in categories that have included best kiss, best villain and best shirtless performance, the network announced Monday in a statement.

The overhaul acknowledges a "golden age of content" and "will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture," MTV President Chris McCarthy said.

New this year: A day-long, fan-focused party featuring live music, food and more will be held outside the Shrine Auditorium. The fan event will wrap up with red-carpet arrivals at the May 7 show.