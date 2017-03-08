Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac, wants primary custody of their daughter

Looks like Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's split is for real.

The actress filed divorce documents Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to Page Six . The 32-year-old is seeking primary custody of their daughter, Rose Dauriac, who turned 2 in September.

The "Avengers" star was the one who pulled the plug on the marriage, a Johansson-adjacent source told Us Weekly in January, when the split went public . The two have been separated since summer, with Page Six reporting now that they've had an informal week-on/week-off custody arrangement since then.

Moving forward, given Johansson's primary custody request, Dauriac's lawyer told Page Six that he expected an "interesting process" as his client fought for shared custody.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter, and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” attorney Harold Mayerson said.

As for why the couple split — they married quietly in 2014, shortly after their daughter was born — a source described as close to Dauriac told People in January that the two "never made sense" as a couple.

“They aren’t equals," the source said. "There’s always been something wrong with this picture."

This will be Johannson's second divorce. She and first husband Ryan Reynolds split in December 2010, a little more than two years after their wedding.