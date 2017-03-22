See the 'Love Actually' cast in a new teaser for 'The Red Nose Day Special'

Fans got their first glimpse of the upcoming "Love Actually" reunion Wednesday morning when NBC released a trailer for "Red Nose Day Actually," which features much of the film's original cast.

Originating in the United Kingdom in 1988, Red Nose Day was created by comedian Lenny Henry and "Love Actually" writer and director Richard Curtis to raise money for children in need and address worldwide poverty.

The celebration migrated to U.S. shores in 2014, and "Red Nose Day Actually" is scheduled to air as part of NBC's "Red Nose Day Special" on May 25.

"Red Nose Day Actually" is based on an original script from Curtis and will check in with "Love Actually" characters -- played by Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson -- and see where they are in 2017.

Check out the cast of "Love Actually" above and judge for yourself who has aged best. (It's Keira Knightley.)