'The Mindy Project' is renewed for its sixth and final season

Every love story has its ending: "The Mindy Project" has been renewed for a sixth and final season on Hulu.

The last season of the Mindy Kaling-created comedy, which centered on a rom-com-loving, pop-culture-obsessed OB-GYN, will premiere in September. But that'll be the end of the road.

The announcement comes on the heels of this week's Season 5 finale, which saw Kaling's character, Dr. Mindy Lahiri, marrying boyfriend Ben (Bryan Greenberg).

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Mindy and the entire creative team behind 'The Mindy Project,'" Craig Erwich, Hulu's head of content, said in a statement. "This series has been part of Hulu since we launched the service and, thanks to Mindy’s incredibly unique voice and vision, has remained one of our most popular and beloved series over the past five years.

"While we can’t wait to see what Mindy has in store for what will undoubtedly be a fantastic sixth and final season, we know 'The Mindy Project' will live on as fans will continue to watch, discover and relive all of the best moments from the complete series,” he added.

The series launched in 2013, with its first three seasons airing on Fox. When the network canceled the comedy in 2015, "The Mindy Project" quickly found a home at Hulu, securing a robust 26-episode order for Season 4.

"I feel the glow," Kaling told The Times in 2015 about the move to Hulu. "You know, like that glow when you’re in this great new relationship? That’s the only way I can describe it ... to use the analogy of being in a healthy relationship."

With its recently wrapped fifth season, the comedy hit the 100-episode milestone. Viewers can also catch reruns of the comedy on Freeform and VH1.

Perhaps the end was inevitable. Kaling's load has certainly ramped up. She recently finished production on Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" and is also part of the female-fronted "Ocean's 8."

The "The Office" alum is executive producer of a comedy pilot for NBC that she will appear in if it's picked up. And she sold a film script about a late-night talk show host that she would also appear in.