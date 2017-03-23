'The Walking Dead' alum Steven Yeun is a new dad, report says

With the arrival of spring, blockbuster movie season has gotten an early start with "Beauty and the Beast" and other films, music fans are making plans for *recently announced* summer festivals, and late-night TV continues to skewer the Trump administration.
Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Christie D'Zurilla
Steven Yeun, known to "The Walking Dead" fans as Glenn Rhee, has reportedly welcomed a baby boy with wife Joana Pak.
The couple's first child arrived on St. Patrick's Day, E! News said Tuesday. The actor, 33, married Pak, a photographer, in early December.
On the AMC show's seventh season, which has two episodes left, Glenn's baby with Maggie Greene has yet to be born. On Instagram in February, Yeun teased to his real-world son's impending arrival with photo-booth snapshots of himself and a very pregnant Pak.