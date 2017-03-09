Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Game of Thrones' sets date for the 2017 season
- Brie Larson's subdued reaction to Casey Affleck's Oscar win was intentional
- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating
- Golden Globes set 2018 ceremony date ; no host yet
- Disney shareholder meeting may feature 'Star Wars' and theme park announcements
What to see this weekend: 'Kong: Skull Island,' 'Personal Shopper' and more
Here's what our critics are saying about this weekend's new film releases:
"Kong: Skull Island"
Who doesn't have a soft spot for beloved havoc-creator and peace-destroyer King Kong, misunderstood before it was fashionable, the beast that beauty killed once upon a time?
A fan favorite for combining ferocity with sensitivity since his 1933 debut opposite Fay Wray, the great ape survived assignations with Jessica Lange and Naomi Watts and returns to the big screen one more time in "Kong: Skull Island."
Even at 100 feet tall he ends up at times as an afterthought in his own film. Which can't make him happy.
"Personal Shopper"
The movie is a quietly profound portrait of grief and loss, and perhaps writer-director Olivier Assayas’ most surprising attempt yet to grapple with the anxieties of modern life — a global condition in which strange new connections are forged and seemingly rigid boundaries are violated.
It is also, first and foremost, a testament to the eerie powers of Kristen Stewart , a movie star who has now twice pulled off the trick of chipping away at her celebrity and redefining the boundaries of her talent in the same instance.
