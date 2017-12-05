Margot Robbie tells Chris Pratt about the time her mother was almost strangled by a giant python

Chris Pratt and Margot Robbie knocked back some beers over stories about the dangers of growing up in the wilds of Australia on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night.

Pratt, who was filling in as guest host for Kimmel, kicked off the interview by asking the “I, Tonya” actress about something that boggles American minds about life in Australia: all the strange and dangerous wildlife. Like the origin of the kangaroos that “have a donkey face but a rabbit hop.”

“I hate the stereotype. Like everyone thinks, ‘Oh, you’re from Australia — there are creepy, crawly, poisonous, venomous things all over the place,’” said Pratt. “But are there creepy, crawly, poisonous, venomous things all over the place?”

“I mean, kind of,” answered Robbie. “It’s not something you concentrate on, growing up.”

Of course, she didn’t help her cause when she mentioned the giant snakes, venomous spiders and sharks that her country is known for. But she insisted that “when you live there, you don’t worry about it.”

She did, however, share one horror story about her mother’s encounter with a very large snake during Robbie’s “bratty teen years.”

The Aussie actress recounted how one time, when her mother had asked her for some help in removing a snake, she refused because she was “really busy on MSN.”

But when her mother was gone for so long that even “bratty teen” Robbie noticed, she went outside to investigate. There, she found her mother on the driveway with a huge python wrapped around her arm trying to wind itself around her neck.

And that was how Robbie learned that when your mom asks for help removing a snake from the house, you should just do it.