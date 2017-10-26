CALIFORNIA
Here's where more than 7,500 buildings were destroyed and damaged in California's wine country fires
Twiggy Ramirez responds to assault allegations that got him booted from Marilyn Manson

Randall Roberts
John 5, left, Twiggy Ramirez, Marilyn Manson, M.W. Gacy and Ginger Fish in 1999. (Interscope Records)
Guitarist Jeordie White, who made his name as Twiggy Ramirez in Marilyn Manson's shock-rock outfit, has responded to allegations that led Manson (Brian Warner) to release him from the band.

In a statement addressing a former girlfriend's accusations that he raped her, White said that he had only recently been made aware of the allegations, which date from more than 20 years ago. 

"I do not condone nonconsensual sex of any kind," White wrote, according to Pitchfork, adding later that "if i have caused anyone pain, I apologize and truly regret it."

White also told the site Metal Injection that he wishes to "spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety."

Unclear, however, is the precise nature of White's break from the band. White characterized his departure as "taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson."

Earlier in the week, Manson posted a statement to Twitter that suggested the erstwhile Twiggy had been given his walking papers.

Asked on Thursday morning about the apparent discrepancy in the statements, Manson's rep told The Times that, according to management, Manson has indeed "parted ways" with White, and added, "Twiggy can say whatever he wants to say but [that] they parted ways is official."

Update, 12:37 p.m.: The story was updated with a statement from Marilyn Manson's representative. 

90°