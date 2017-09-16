Mark Hamill warns 'Star Wars' fans to stay away from vintage comic

"Star Wars" star Mark Hamill has a message for fans trying to stay away from spoilers for “The Last Jedi,” the next episodic “Star Wars” film: Stay away from one certain issue in the franchise's vintage comic book series.



“I’m begging you! For your own good-DO NOT READ this spoiler-laden comic book before FridayDecember15th 2017 You’ll thank me later,” Hamill tweeted.

The actor, who is best known as Luke Skywalker in the blockbuster franchise, was responding to a tweet that posted a cover of a “Star Wars” comic from 40 years ago and tagged him.



The title – also “The Last Jedi” -- was released as part of a long-running series launched by Marvel following the release of "Star Wars" in 1977.



Judging from Hamill's earnest plea, the issue most certainly is riddled with plot points for the upcoming film -- so proceed with caution (or not).