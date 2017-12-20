Mark Ruffalo calls the late Cardinal Law ‘a horrible human being’

“Spotlight” star Mark Ruffalo is not mourning the death of Cardinal Bernard Law, formerly the archbishop of Boston.

“This was a terrible human being,” the actor tweeted early Wednesday. “One can only hope the countless sexual abuse of children he allowed and the subsequent profound suffering he hid will come to an end with his demise.”

Ruffalo was nominated for an Oscar for his “Spotlight” portrayal of a Boston Globe reporter on the investigative team that in 2002 exposed child molestation and its cover-up in the Boston Archdiocese. Law, who died early Wednesday in Rome, was a key figure in the scandal, which spread from its Boston epicenter to eventually rock the entire Catholic Church.

“Spotlight” won the 2016 Academy Award for best picture. The Globe won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for public service for its coverage.

When he stepped down at the end of that year, Law said, “It is my fervent prayer that this action may help the archdiocese of Boston to experience the healing, reconciliation and unity which are so desperately needed. To all those who have suffered from my shortcomings and mistakes, I both apologize and from them beg forgiveness.”

Law wound up with appointments at the Vatican and in Rome in the years leading up to his death.